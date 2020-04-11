



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It will be another cold start to the morning with a few snowflakes around.

Low temperatures will be around the freezing mark with wind chills in the 20s.

We will get some well deserved sunshine today as high pressure builds in with slightly below average high temperatures in the low 50’s.

Temperatures in the mid-60’s return on Easter with a few early light rain showers, but nothing you won’t be able to dodge for those egg hunts!

Late Sunday into Monday, especially areas south of Pittsburgh will be dealing with a rounds of heavy rain and even some thunder and gusty winds.

High temperatures will be in the low 60’s, but get ready for another round of chilly weather come Tuesday through Thursday with highs struggling to make it to 50 degrees.

We could even see a little bit of rain and snow by the end of the week.

