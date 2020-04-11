PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A second inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Allegheny County website, 10 inmates and 15 staff members have been tested for coronavirus with two inmates and one staff member testing positive.
There are still six pending tests, one for an inmate and five for staff members.
Allegheny County says the population of Allegheny County Jail as of Saturday, April 11, is 1,685.
However, during the coronavirus pandemic, the population of the jail had decreased by 30% in March.
In another effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the jail temporarily halted attorney visits on March 26.
There are currently over 21,000 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 836 of those cases are in Allegheny County.
