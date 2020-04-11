PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high wind watch has been issued for Monday by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh.
The impacted areas will include most of Southwestern Pennsylvania and parts of northern West Virginia and Maryland as well as eastern parts of Ohio.
Strong wind gusts are expected, with an average wind speed of 20 to 30 miles per hour. Winds could reach speeds of 60 miles per hour.
NWS Pittsburgh reports that these winds could take down trees and power lines and could lead to “widespread power outages.”
The watch begins at 6 a.m. Monday and will end at 7 p.m. the same day.
A High Wind Watch has been issued for our entire forecast area for Monday. Strong wind gusts are likely, possibly as high as 60 MPH. Be prepared for the possibility of downed trees and power outages! pic.twitter.com/vpWXwrY3T7
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 11, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.