



CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — Volunteers will help to clean up a pile of donations left outside the St. Vincent DePaul building in Coraopolis.

There were notes on the building saying ‘closed’ but it didn’t stop people from continuing their donations.

All those donations quickly piled on top of each other and surrounded the building.

Their executive director says it’s frustrating because they can’t process anything right now.

And it’s been a problem for the St. Vincent DePaul stores across the region.

Donations continue to pour in, but they just sit outside.

Much of it will get thrown away because the clothing and furniture got ruined when it rained.

There was concern that the cleanup would take away money from those who need it, but Coraopolis community leaders are stepping up.

The Coraopolis mayor and other community leaders and Saint Vincent de Paul came together to provide a solution to a problem that nobody saw coming.

Later this morning, volunteers will throw away some of the donations.

It’s important to note, they already have the number of volunteers they need.

They say no more are needed.