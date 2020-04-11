HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is predicting that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week.
He implored residents on Friday to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state’s economy to gradually open back up.
Modeling suggests that Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late next week before the numbers gradually drift down through the middle of May.
The state has reported 20,000 virus cases and over 400 deaths.
Meanwhile, Wolf has authorized the early release of as many as 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
