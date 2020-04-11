



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Virginia Flickinger was a nurse at Pearl Harbor Hospital on December 7, 1941.

While at home in Waikiki, she heard bombs going off in her neighborhood.

It was the day that would live in infamy. The Japenese were bombing Pearl Harbor and a few of the bombs had hit her neighborhood by mistake.

After two days of retreating to the mountains, she was back to work at Pearl Harbor Hospital.

Fast-forward to April 11, 2020, in Mt. Lebanon.

Virginia is set to turn 100-years-old and her family was planning on surprising her with a huge 100th birthday surprise party with family coming in from all over the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, put that on hold.

“We planned to have a huge surprise party for her 100th birthday, with family coming in from everywhere. But that, of course, has been cancelled,” said Jenna Flickinger, one of her family members. “So instead, her yard will be fully decorated and we plan to show up in our cars and sing.”

So that’s just what they did.

The family came by, sang to Virginia and even made sure she had some cake to celebrate her big milestone.

Virginia has lived in Pittsburgh since 1985 and visits California and Hawaii in the winter.