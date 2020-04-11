



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wind advisory has been issued for Monday, with southwestern Pennsylvania facing most of the potential impact.

The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

The impacted areas will span parts of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland Counties will be target areas.

Strong wind gusts are expected, with an average wind speed of 20 to 30 miles per hour. Winds could reach speeds of 50 miles per hour.

NWS Pittsburgh reports that these winds could take down trees and power lines and could lead to power outages.

The advisory begins at 6 a.m. Monday and will end at 8 p.m. the same day.

