PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced no new Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 21 new cases of the virus on Sunday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 857, and a total of 19 deaths.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 130 have been or are hospitalized.

