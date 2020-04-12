Comments (6)
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — With social distancing guidelines in place, 4-year-old Ava Marie of McKees Rocks could not have a traditional birthday party.
Instead, her family and friends got together in their cars and dropped off gifts for her. Ava did get to spend her birthday with her mother, father and her little brother Anthony.
Her aunt, Beverly Mueller, said she wanted to share her niece’s story because “with all the bad news we have right now we could sure use some happiness.”
