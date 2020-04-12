



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, mental health has become a major focus.

On Easter Sunday, Wexford-based therapist Sarah Souri says coronavirus-related anxieties could have been exacerbated while people were forced to spend time away from their loved ones.

“This particular holiday, I think with Easter and Passover recently, has been tough for people, but there are also things I’ve seen people do that just really gave me hope,” she said.

Some people found alternatives to their typical Easter traditions, like video chatting with family over dinner or attending an online church service.

Souri says finding new ways to partake in old traditions helps to calm stress.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s also been a really neat aspect of growth for a lot of people,” she said.

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found most Americans have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

According to the survey, nearly half of Americans feel worry related to coronavirus is impacting their mental health.

Seventy-two percent say the pandemic has disrupted their lives.

“I think a lot of struggles that people already have are feeling exacerbated right now,” Souri said.

She adds maintaining a schedule even while at home is a good tool to calm anxiety.

“Try to keep a schedule of things that are important to you,” she said. “Also, just getting outside especially as the weather’s getting nicer, taking a walk in your neighborhood.”

Along with anxiety and depression, people may be feeling grief.

Some may be mourning the loss of their jobs or missing out on a canceled major event.

Souri believes it’s important to acknowledge those feelings.

“There are a lot of disappointments, and what I would encourage to do is grieve those too,” she said. “Talk through it with a therapist, talk through it with a close friend.”

There are still options available for people seeking mental healthcare.

Many therapists have turned to telehealth to connect with their patients.

”We realize there’s a need for therapy more than ever right now,” Souri said.

She believes it’s also more important than ever to stay connected.

She suggests calling a loved one or reaching out to someone you in need of a friend.