INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Children were overjoyed to be visited by the Easter Bunny on Saturday.
But the iconic bunny had an unusual way of getting around in a neighborhood in Indiana County.
The Easter Bunny rode in on horseback.
The Whiskey Acres Sanctuary, a nonprofit horse sanctuary in Indiana County, organized the event for the neighborhood children. They screamed in delight as the Easter Bunny stopped by to say hello.
The Easter Bunny stayed on horseback in order to practice social distancing.
