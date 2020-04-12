BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 21,655
Filed Under:Easter Bunny, Indiana County, Social Distancing, Uplifting Story


INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Children were overjoyed to be visited by the Easter Bunny on Saturday.

But the iconic bunny had an unusual way of getting around in a neighborhood in Indiana County.

(Photo Credit: Mindy James)

The Easter Bunny rode in on horseback.

(Photo Credit: Mindy James)

(Photo Credit: Mindy James)

The Whiskey Acres Sanctuary, a nonprofit horse sanctuary in Indiana County, organized the event for the neighborhood children. They screamed in delight as the Easter Bunny stopped by to say hello.

(Photo Credit: Mindy James)

The Easter Bunny stayed on horseback in order to practice social distancing.

(Photo Credit: Mindy James)

