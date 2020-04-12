



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Easter Sunday is considered one of the holiest days of the year for many religions.

But most houses of worship are still locked.

So many are using technology to connect with their congregations — and that’s being done in a variety of ways.

The internet has been a key connection for churches.

Some are live-streaming masses so people can watch from the comfort of their living rooms while staying in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For those who don’t have the technology, some are broadcasting their services on the radio or local cable channels.

Some churches are having drive in services.

Much like you would see at a drive in movie, the pastor will do the service and everyone else will sit in the parking lot in their cars and listen to the radio.

“We spend so much time in our cars that there’s something to be said for ministering to people in their cars and it’s been very fruitful,” said Father Jason Charron from Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church

KDKA will be streaming Easter Sunday masses on CBSN Pittsburgh.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh mass will be streamed at 10:00 a.m, and that will be followed by the by the Diocese of Greensburg’s mass.