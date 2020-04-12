Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police, fire, and paramedics responded to the scene of a fatal single vehicle accident early Sunday morning.
The accident took place in the 1600 block of West Carson Street.
Police say that when responders arrived, a vehicle had struck a pole with the driver inside.
Firefighters put out the fire and removed the male victim.
Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Police say that the Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.