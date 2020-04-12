



BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — The Gospel Alliance Church will set up a drive-thru Sunday to give out prayers.

The drive-thru is being held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. People can drive up in the line, and a preacher will say a prayer over that person.

The church said in a Facebook post about the event that a special focus would be placed on healthcare workers “and those on the front lines of this virus.” They did also stress that anyone would be welcome to go through the drive-thru and receive prayer.

Nothing will be handed out, and a worship station will be available if weather permits.