



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures in the mid-60’s return on Easter with a few sprinkles of rain possible north in the late morning, but nothing you won’t be able to dodge for those egg hunts!

It’ll be a bit breezy through the day with mostly cloudy skies.

A Marginal Risk (1 in 5 chance) for our severe weather outlook is in place for areas south of Pittsburgh on Sunday evening into Monday as a strong area of low pressure moves in.

Heavy downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and even some thunder is expected through the first half of Monday.

A High Wind Watch starts at 6:00 a.m. Monday and goes until 8:00 p.m where wind gusts could lead to downed trees and power lines and even difficult travel for high profile vehicles.

Although things will dry out Monday evening, temperatures will fall through the day, so get ready for another round of chilly weather that will come Tuesday through Friday with high temperatures struggling to make it to 50 degrees.

We could even see snow showers early Wednesday and rain and snow showers by the end of the week.

