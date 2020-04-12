NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Neshannock Township say that careless driving led to minor accident on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place around 3:00 p.m. in the 3300 Block of Wilmington Road.

Police say that 67-year old John Bartlett was traveling south.

53-year old Ellen Williams was waiting for traffic to clear while pulling out onto Wilmington Road.

Williams told police that she watched Barrett drift onto the shoulder of the road and contacted her vehicle.

Barrett told police that he had fallen asleep at the wheel and woke up at impact.

All parities involved in the accident were transported to UPMC Jameson for treatment and evaluation. There is no word on their conditions.

Police say that Bartlett will be cited for Careless Driving.