NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A grocery store in New Kensington will be closing at the end of April.
The Shop ‘n Save in New Kensington will be closing at the end of the month, but the owners say it isn’t related to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement from the Beter family who own the store is listed below:
“We would like to first express our gratitude to New Kensington for their loyalty, and to the staff we’ve had the pleasure to work alongside, especially in the last several weeks as they’ve braved new challenges and served the community on the front lines of a pandemic.
We recognize that many within the community will be deeply impacted by the closure of New Kensington Shop N Save.
We have exhausted all options to keep it running in the face of declining sales and fierce competition from big box stores.
We know how many of our customers rely on a having a store within walking distance for food shopping, but New Kensington is a resilient community filled with good people who help their neighbors in difficult times.
My family has been in the grocery industry for more than 60 years, and being in New Kensington was very special because this is the town that raised my grandmother and my father.
We hope that our customers looking for an alternate food store will consider continuing to support locally owned businesses.”
