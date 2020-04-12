



MORGANTOWN, WV (KDKA) – West Virginia University has learned that a resident in one of its residence halls has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the university, they were alerted to the positive test by the Monongalia County Health Department.

The individual was in Evansdale Residential Complex, commonly referred to as “towers.” They are currently isolated.

RELATED: Coronavirus In West Virginia: 14 WVU Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From Spring Break

Residents of Evansdale must remain in self-quarantine until they are tested for coronavirus and the results become known.

All residents and employees that were in Evansdale will be tested beginning Monday, April 13.

The building began being deep cleaned on Sunday afternoon.

All rooms are being delivered a care package that includes a mask, gloves, and cleaning supplies.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, there are 611 positive cases in the state of West Virginia.

As of Sunday, there are 22,833 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 857 of those cases are in Allegheny County.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: