Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced 2 new Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 19 new cases of the virus on Monday.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 876, and a total of 21 deaths.
Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 134 have been or are hospitalized.
This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 13, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/qkvjFsgUvc
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 13, 2020
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.