



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced the Firearms Office has reopened by appointment only.

The office reopened Monday morning at 8 a.m. Citizens who arrive without an appointment will be turned away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The only way to make an appointment is to call 412-350-3044.

Any applicant who schedules an appointment will be asked to meet a Sheriff’s Deputy at the Fifth Avenue Archway of the Allegheny County Criminal Courthouse. The officer will allow that person to enter the Firearms Office. Anyone who starts to show COVID-19 symptoms is asked to reschedule their appointment, and anyone who shows up to an appointment showing COVID-19 symptoms will be turned away.

The Sheriff’s Office also stipulated that other people could be denied a license to carry depending on their circumstances, including if they open court case against them or have an outstanding case balance. Anyone with an active warrant against them who makes an appointment will be arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that their officers will be wearing gloves and masks “to ensure zero physical contact.”

The Sheriff’s Office said social distancing guidelines will be maintained