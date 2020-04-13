



BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two chiefs of police in neighboring communities in Beaver County passed away over the weekend and are being remembered by their communities.

Ambridge Interim Chief Mark Romutis passed away on Sunday, while Aliquippa Chief Rob Sealock died on on Saturday.

Chief Romutis had been the Interim Chief for the Ambridge Police Department since 2018.

According to Beaver County officials, Romutis had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but had been cleared to return to work.

He went back to work on Thursday and on Friday, he started to experience breathing problems and went to the hospital, where he later died.

Chief Romutis was a former detective with the City of Pittsburgh Police Department.

Aliquippa Police Chief Sealock started with the department in 1997 and became chief in 2018.

He passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 49.

KDKA is told he died from heart and asthma complications and was set to retire this summer.

He leaves behind a wife and kids.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker says that he did the job the way you were supposed to do a job and that he was accountable.

The Aliquippa Police Department will honor Sealock today at a local funeral home.

Chief Sealock had also served on the crescent township police department.

Beaver County Commissioners say this difficult time for all Beaver County’s law enforcement agencies, and with the loss of two leaders in such a short period of time, all of us at KDKA extend our sympathy and continued support to all of them as well.