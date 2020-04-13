



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — An 11-year-old boy from Florida ran a mile while holding a blue flag to honor a chief of police in Beaver County who died over the weekend.

Zechariah Cartledge has a non-profit “Running 4 Heroes” and runs a mile for every fallen first responder who dies in the line of duty.

This weekend, the boy honored Aliquippa Chief Rob Sealock, who died on Saturday.

He passed away at the age of 49. KDKA is told Sealock died from heart and asthma complications and was set to retire this summer.

Cartledge usually runs with other first responders, but he’s still continuing alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know since they don’t have a proper funeral, for some this may be their funeral,” Cartledge said. “So I hope through my run they get as much happiness as possible because I know they can’t do much for their loved one because of this pandemic.”

Cartledge mails each flag that he carries to the department or family after the run.

The flag for Aliquippa is going out in the mail and will be on it’s way to Beaver County.

