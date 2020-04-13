BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 22,833
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Fayette County, Local News


FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — There are 54 total coronavirus cases in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.

Since Thursday, there have been nine new cases, and there have been three total deaths in the county. Of those deaths, two have occurred since April 9.

The agency reminded the people of Fayette County to stay diligent about sanitation and social distancing.

Comments