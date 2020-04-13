Comments
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — There are 54 total coronavirus cases in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.
Fayette County: 54 total cases (up 9 since last Thursday’s Twitter update). 3 total deaths (2 new since last Twitter update).
Don’t let up on this virus. Stay home. Wash your hands. #MaskUpPA https://t.co/TnJQ8Pk3I3
— Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (@FCEMA911) April 13, 2020
Since Thursday, there have been nine new cases, and there have been three total deaths in the county. Of those deaths, two have occurred since April 9.
The agency reminded the people of Fayette County to stay diligent about sanitation and social distancing.
