



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — People in Pennsylvania looking for work can now find job opportunities online.

The state Department of Labor and Industry has launched a website for those looking for employment in life-sustaining businesses. Most jobs are in the healthcare industry and grocery stores. Some of the locations for job listing are local, including Tarentum, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Greensburg and Pittsburgh.

“Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job,” said Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “A top priority of L&I is to provide businesses with access to the workforce they need to maintain their life-sustaining operations and help our workers find jobs, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time.”

People looking for employment can go to the website and pick the green PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” job portal banner for listing. When someone clicks “Apply Now,” they are automatically redirected to the employer’s website or email so they can apply directly to the employer.

Life-sustaining businesses are asked to use a form to feature their job openings, but the employer’s business has to meet certain criteria and have more than 10 job opening available.