PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Baldwin High School has announced new dates for its commencement ceremony as well as prom.

Commencement will be held on July 2. If it is not possible to hold commencement then, the school said it will be on August 6.

“We will continue to adhere to all social distancing guidelines for the Commencement Ceremony, and these could require us to limit or prohibit spectators,” the press release said. “As we approach these dates, those decisions will be made and communicated with students and their families.”

The administration said the desire to hold a commencement ceremony was “unanimous.”

Junior Prom will be held July 10, and the school is working on securing a date for Senior Prom, which will likely be July 8 or July 9.

The administration reminded that if social distancing guidelines are still in place by that time, the events will have to be canceled.

Scheduling classes for the 2020-2021 academic year will begin in late April.