



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have released the latest crime statistics, spanning January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

Overall, the city had a 3.5 percent decrease compared to the number of crimes committed between January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019. There was also a reported 14.8 percent decrease from the five-year average.

Some zones experienced more drastic changes than others, although all have seen a drop in crime compared to last year. From February to March, areas of Pittsburgh saw even more significant decreases in crime. Overall, the city of Pittsburgh in March saw a decrease of 28.9 percent from the five-year average and 15.2 percent decrease compared to last month.

The beginning of January to the end of March is considered to be the first quarter. The report was prepared by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Crime Analysis Unit.