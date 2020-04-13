



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high wind advisory from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has gone into effect.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are expected in the late morning and early afternoon.

A marginal severe weather risk is in place for areas to the east of Pittsburgh.

Isolated thunderstorms for the the area are also possible for the morning and early afternoon.

The High Wind Warning for Monday morning through evening has been expanded into portions of NW PA. Gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to peak late morning through early afternoon. Gusts up to 50 MPH are expected in the Advisory areas. pic.twitter.com/oCKtgxP2hR — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 13, 2020

A high wind advisory has also been issued for Northwestern Pennsylvania, where gusts are expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.

High wind advisories will remain in place through the evening.