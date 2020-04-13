BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 21,655
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local Weather, National Weather Service, Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high wind advisory from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has gone into effect.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are expected in the late morning and early afternoon.

A marginal severe weather risk is in place for areas to the east of Pittsburgh.

Isolated thunderstorms for the the area are also possible for the morning and early afternoon.

A high wind advisory has also been issued for Northwestern Pennsylvania, where gusts are expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.

High wind advisories will remain in place through the evening.

Comments