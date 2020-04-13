



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 900 inmates have been released from the Allegheny County Jail since the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the jail said 912 inmates have been released as of 4:30 p.m. on April 9. Release paperwork has been sent for 721 inmates.

As of April 9 at 4:30 p.m., the inmate population was 1,345, excluding those with holds by the federal government.

There were 2,075 inmates in the jail on March 16.

That is a 28 percent decrease.

The jail says officials are reviewing the cases to determine which inmates are appropriate for release at this time.

Inmates with health problems are being considered first, but non-violent inmates held on cash bails are also being considered.

On Sunday, a third inmate at the Allegheny County Jail tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Allegheny County, 11 inmates and 15 staff members have been tested for coronavirus.

