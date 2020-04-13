Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden made a big donation to doctors and nurses in Pittsburgh.
He ordered hundreds of pizzas from Sciulli’s Pizza in Oakland on Friday.
The pizzas were later delivered to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
“It was a good feeling that you’re helping a lot of people. But at the same time, we had to make 600 pizzas. But we’re going to do it,” said Eutimio Sciulli.
Sciulli says the shop got another big order on Monday.
An anonymous donor helped 140 pizzas get delivered for UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
