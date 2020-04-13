



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in need in Dormont and Mt. Lebanon now have a resource to call when they need help due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Neighborhood Aid is a new group, made up of municipal and borough staff and volunteers. People can call 412-253-4104 or go to their website for assistance. The group is trying to ensure neighbors have enough food and are able to receive medications, help out financially, provide resources to businesses and give out general information.

Volunteers are also available to get urgently needed supplies for people who cannot leave their homes. While they are providing this service for free, anything that is purchased must be paid for by the person who requests it.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created unprecedented need throughout our community,” said Mt. Lebanon Commission President Craig Grella, who serves on the Neighborhood Aid organizing committee. “The most vulnerable among us are hit particularly hard during these times and are feeling economic pressure and the strain that comes with social isolation. Neighborhood Aid is the result of Mt. Lebanon Municipality working in concert with our friends from the Borough of Dormont to provide a platform where our combined residents can regain access to essential and life-sustaining services during this health crisis.”

Neighborhood Aid will exist as long as there is a need, according to officials.