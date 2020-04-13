



NEW YORK (KDKA) – A group of northeastern governors, including Gov. Tom Wolf, are working on creating a plan to reopen the area.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will start looking at plans for reopening the northeastern region along with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo

Hosting a conference call with Governor Phil Murphy, Governor Ned Lamont, Governor Tom Wolf, Governor John Carney and Governor Gina Raimondo. Watch Live: https://t.co/tZVUvLvKzC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

Gov. Cuomo opened an afternoon press conferences by saying he believes New York has hit a plateau in COVID-19 cases and it’s time to look at the process of reopening the area.

The six northeastern states will each have a health expert, an economic development expert and the chief of staff looking at ways to reopen the region without igniting another outbreak.

“I agree with my partners that we have to do this right,” said Gov. Wolf on a conference call. He says he wants to work on getting people healthy before getting the economy healthy. He says the governors need a “specific and smart” plan for reopening the area and that’s what the group will start working on.

Our #COVID19 case count continues to grow, but we aren’t seeing a doubling of cases daily like other states. The number of deaths also continues to grow, but it could be much worse. Social distancing works + closures are saving lives. #StayHomePA pic.twitter.com/uUtpFj2Q2Q — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 13, 2020

“Our highest priority remains protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

“While my administration continues to take critical steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I also recognize that we must look ahead and take a measured, careful approach to prepare for the future while ensuring that we don’t undo all of our efforts.”

Gov. Cuomo says there is no timetable, but the group will start talking literally tomorrow. He says he wants it done ASAP but he wants to be smart about.

A press release says the council will create “framework” for easing restrictions without “triggering a renewed spread.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says social distancing in the state is working. While the COVID-19 case count continues to grow, there isn’t a doubling of cases in Pa. anymore. The health department says it’s important to keep practicing social distancing.

