COLUMBUS (KDKA) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state will only be allowing alcohol sales to in-state residents in several counties.

Only Ohioans will be able to purchase liquor in person in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson and Belmont Counties. Anyone wishing to purchase liquor in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties must provide some verification that they live in the state.

The other alternative is that they provide valid military identification for a person who is in active duty status.

