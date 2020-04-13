COLUMBUS (KDKA) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state will only be allowing alcohol sales to in-state residents in several counties.
Only Ohioans will be able to purchase liquor in person in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson and Belmont Counties. Anyone wishing to purchase liquor in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties must provide some verification that they live in the state.
Sale of liquor to a person with a valid non-Ohio photo ID may only occur with additional information showing that the person resides in Ohio, including mail with the person’s name and Ohio address on it….
The other alternative is that they provide valid military identification for a person who is in active duty status.
