PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is moving to one-way shopping aisles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On its website, Giant Eagle says one-way signs will be added to the floors of each aisle to direct shoppers and help everyone maintain social distance.
The company says it has also provided employees with masks and gloves.
Giant Eagle is also limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside their stores at one time.
