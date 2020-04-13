BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 22,833
Unemployment Compensation Continued Claims Can Be Only Filed By Phone
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says its unemployment compensation continued claims system is back up.

On Twitter Monday, the department announced the UC continued claims application was experiencing technical issues, causing the system to go down.

“We are working to restore the system as quickly as possible,” the tweet says.

About half an hour later, the system was restored.

While the system was down, continued claims could be filed by phone.

Earlier in the day, the department said their unemployment compensation system was experiencing “intermittent slowness” because “high volumes.”

More than one million workers have filed for unemployment in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry asked for patience and understanding through its technical difficulties.

