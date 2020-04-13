



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says its unemployment compensation continued claims system is back up.

On Twitter Monday, the department announced the UC continued claims application was experiencing technical issues, causing the system to go down.

We apologize for the inconvenience, our UC Continued Claims application is experiencing technical issues and currently down. We are working to restore the system as quickly as possible. ☎️ Continued claims can only be filed via phone at this time: https://t.co/aHpkiTSXTn pic.twitter.com/HZFpv5x5uL — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) April 13, 2020

“We are working to restore the system as quickly as possible,” the tweet says.

About half an hour later, the system was restored.

Our UC site has been restored. Claimants can now access the site and submit claims. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience! 📧 Questions? uchelp@pa.gov pic.twitter.com/2AZqVijMU6 — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) April 13, 2020

While the system was down, continued claims could be filed by phone.

Earlier in the day, the department said their unemployment compensation system was experiencing “intermittent slowness” because “high volumes.”

⚠️Please note that our UC system may be experiencing intermittent slowness due to high volumes. We are aware of the situation and ask for patience + understanding. We apologize for the inconvenience. For more information: https://t.co/gLEwabNKpN pic.twitter.com/sr9cBxCf6w — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) April 13, 2020

More than one million workers have filed for unemployment in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry asked for patience and understanding through its technical difficulties.

