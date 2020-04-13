



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hosting an emergency food giveaway in Duquesne on Monday.

These distributions have taken place over the past few weeks and are expected to continue during the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic restrictions will again be in place, as they previously have been, to help alleviate the back-up of long lines as people arrive to receive the food.

Due to the potential for rain and high winds, the distribution methods will be changed from previous weeks.

As the rain would ruin the food boxes and the winds could damage the pop-up canopies, there will be two lanes of 50 vehicles each in the outside lanes with the Food Bank truck driving up the center lane distributing food.

Duquesne Police and Food Bank officials understand that this process will be slower, but it ensures the safety of the Food Bank workers while protecting the boxes from the elements.

Duquesne Police expect the following traffic restrictions will be in place from approximately 9:00 AM Monday until 3:30 PM Monday.

Food will be distributed from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

All traffic entering RIDC Park to access the food distribution must enter at the South Linden Street entrance to the RIDC Park.

A map of the required entrance can be seen below:

This is located opposite of Center Street along SR 837.

NO TRAFFIC will be allowed to enter the RIDC Park at Grant Avenue except for employees and customers of the other businesses.

There will be two lanes of traffic for the Food Bank on South Linden Street.

Port-A-Potties will be in place every three tenths of a mile to handle the large crowd.

Another emergency distribution is set to take place Tuesday, April 14th at Alameda Park in Butler County from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.