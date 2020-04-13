BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 22,833
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed wide receiver Saeed Blacknell as a free agent.

The team reported the news Monday morning.

Blacknall, previously played in the XFL for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Before that, Blacknall played college football at Penn State.

He then signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.

