PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed wide receiver Saeed Blacknell as a free agent.
The team reported the news Monday morning.
Blacknall, previously played in the XFL for the Los Angeles Wildcats.
We have signed WR Saeed Blacknall.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/C7nBDVxHK8 pic.twitter.com/17u0Dh4asl
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 13, 2020
Before that, Blacknall played college football at Penn State.
He then signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.
