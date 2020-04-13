Comments
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) – A staff member at the Pennsylvania State Police training academy in Hershey has tested positive for coronavirus.
The state police say the 159th class is now learning from home because the training academy will be closed for at least the next two weeks.
According to a news release, an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The 100 cadets in the 159th class should be on track to graduate in July.
“The decision when to resume onsite instruction will be based on guidance from the PA Department of Health and the CDC,” state police said in a press release.
