He says the community involvement is great but protecting the public’s health comes first.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection announced the change for the event that had been scheduled for April 25.
Deputy Highway Engineer of Operations Greg Bailey says the program is important and keeps trash off the state’s highways.
The event has not yet been officially rescheduled.
