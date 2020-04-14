



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A 7-year-old girl scraped together her life savings to buy snacks for healthcare workers in Indiana County.

She 7-years-old, a student at Ben Franklin Elementary School in Indiana County and her motto is “be kind.”

Marcella Dindinger’s talk isn’t empty. She recently decided she needed to do something for those battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.

“I bought a lot of tasty snacks like protein bars and stuff,” she said.

This wonderful effort was all self-funded.

“I donated pretty much all of my piggy bank,” she said — plus $50 she won at school for her efforts in an anti-bullying program.

One-hundred bucks is a lot of money. Marcella told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti spending it on this was a no-brainer.

“Nope, I just gotta help people out,” she said.

Marcella’s mom Traci was in charge of logistics: “Monday morning she said ‘did you call the hospital yet?’ I said ‘no I didn’t, but I will.'”

Today was delivery day. Marcella’s munchies arrived slotted for the medical professionals on the job at Indiana Regional Hospital.

“Listen, snacks are where it’s at,” said Mark Richards at the Indiana Regional Hospital. “We get it. It’s days like that make you proud to go to work.”

So Marcella now joins the super-rich with donations for those who help us.

But unlike those folks, Marcella didn’t give some of her fortune. She gave it all.

No ulterior nor political motives. She’s just a little girl with a huge heart — and a bunch of snacks.

“I want to help the people who are trying to help us,” she says. “I think that it’s really nice that they’re doing it.”

As for her future plans in philanthropy, Marcella is still mapping that out. However, she did say she’s considering a run for the White House when she gets older.