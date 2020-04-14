



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting three more Coronavirus-related deaths and 17 additional cases in the county.

The county-wide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 893.

Of the those patients, 142 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll is now up to 24 with today’s additional numbers. According to the Health Department, the victims have been over the age of 55.

The Health Department says 53 percent of the patients are female, and 47 percent of them are male.

Thirty-eight percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Twenty-four percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 72 (8%)

25-49 – 342 (38%)

50-64 – 249 (28%)

65 + — 213 (24%)

