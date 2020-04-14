PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network announced Tuesday morning that it was opening two new remote Coronavirus testing sites in the Pittsburgh area.

These two additions bring AHN’s total number of remote sites to six.

More than 2,500 patients have been tested through the network’s different drive-up collection sites in Bethel Park, Erie, Monroeville and Wexford since those programs were launched in late March.

The testing location in Braddock will be located at the network’s urgent care center at 501 Braddock Avenue, and the North Side testing site will be located the former Divine Providence Hospital at 1004 Arch Street.

The testing sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To undergo testing at the new locations, patients will need to have a valid prescription order for the test from an AHN affiliated provider and they must make an appointment.

Those who have appointments for testing at the Braddock or North Side location can either drive through or walk into the site for their test.

Walk-up testing without an appointment will not be available at these sites.

“With the success to date of our initial drive up testing sites, we continue to explore other possible locations based on the pandemic’s progress and the demand for testing in the many communities we serve,” said Tom Walsh, MD, infectious disease specialist and medical director of AHN’s antimicrobial stewardship program in a press release.

“We are very excited to be opening two new sites within our urban footprint where we can safely and expeditiously administer COVID-19 testing for those who live in these communities and other nearby neighborhoods,” said Walsh.

To obtain an order to be tested for COVID-19, Allegheny Health Network continues to encourage patients who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, to call their physician’s office, schedule a video visit or e-health visit with their provider or call AHN’s 24/7 nurse-on-call line (412-Nurse4U).

After the COVID-19 test is ordered, patients will be contacted directly by AHN to set up an appointment.

If a patient is experiencing symptoms who wish to inquire about being testing at an AHN testing site but do not hav a primary care physician, efforts will be made to connect them with an AHN provider.

Patients can also select an AHN primary care physician by calling 412-Doctors.

Those who have been directed to the testing locations should be aware of the following: