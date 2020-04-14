BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Reports 60 More Deaths And Over 25,000 Cases Statewide
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A Giant Eagle worker in Beaver County has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person worked at the Rochester Store on West Madison Street.

The worker was last in the store on April 6. The store has been cleaned and sanitized.

An employee who worked at the Chippewa store on Constitution Boulevard in Beaver County tested positive last week.

