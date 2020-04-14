



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Cars lined the streets outside Alameda Park in Butler Township Tuesday morning waiting to get a box of food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. It is the first large-scale food distribution event in Butler County since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

The need is so great that the line of traffic started gathering around 7 a.m. and eventually stretched outside the park in three different directions. Because of that, the Food Bank began the distribution an hour early.

Within the first hour, half the boxes were already handed out. In total, the Food Bank’s goal with this event was to serve 1,000 cars in just over two hours.

The distribution shaped up to be quite the operation.

One group of volunteers directed traffic into the park. Another set of volunteers then directed each vehicle to a specific pallet of boxes. When the car was put in park, volunteers loaded the boxes either in the back seat or trunk.

Each car was given two boxes, containing enough food for 40 meals.

The people who KDKA talked to say they were thankful to finally have a large distribution in their community.

“I’m a school bus driver, and I’ve been out since March 13, and need help,” said Debbie Bicker, a Butler County resident. “I got two little ones.”

“We don’t get out much, so we just got to do what we got to do,” Lonnie Felix, another Butler County resident.

#NEW The line for the Butler County food distribution is now cut off so if you weren’t already in line, don’t come out now. They will have served 1,000 cars in just over two hours. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gXKzzoVQ9L — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 14, 2020

Food bank officials began cutting off the line just before noon, as they started to run low on boxes. However, officials say they are planning another food distribution in the near future.

They also encourage people to look up the local pantries in your area if you are in need of food.