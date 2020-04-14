



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The wives and girlfriends of the Pittsburgh Penguins have pledged more than $59,000 to non-profit organizations in the local Pittsburgh area in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Lady Pens” raised the funds through auctions and sales of their “Welcome to Our Table” cookbook.

Donations were made to six different organizations around Pittsburgh: Christopher’s Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Beverly’s Birthdays, the National Aviary, Pennies from Heaven and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

The Lady Pens issued the following statement: “We love this city and its people. In these unprecedented times, we hope our donations assist in fulfilling needs in our community. We are proud to be Pittsburghers and wish safety and health to everyone in the Pittsburgh region.”

The “Lady Pens” support the Penguins Foundation in a multitude of ways throughout the season each year.

Examples of their generosity include their holiday basket auction, annual toy drive and serving breakfast at the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh. You will find these helpful ladies on gamedays and within the community doing their best to give back to the great city of Pittsburgh.

The “Welcome to Our Table” cookbook is a 152-page cookbook featuring over 70 exclusive recipes, stunning photography and wholehearted stories from the ladies of the Penguins. The cookbook can be purchased here.