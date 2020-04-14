



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday morning the National Hockey League announced it would extend its self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff through Thursday, April 30 amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

A season suspension stopped NHL play March 12. The NHL says the original self-quarantine recommendation had been in place through April 15.

Now, as new coronavirus cases are still being announced daily and new information through discussions with medical field experts closely monitoring the situation, the NHL has made the decision to recommend NHL players, coaches and staff continue to self-quarantine for the rest of April.

Makes sense. Good call. Hate to return to soon and have increase in cases https://t.co/TBAfV0CAaq — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 14, 2020

When play was halted the Penguins had completed 69 games, with 13 remaining in the regular season. They sit third in the Metropolitan division standings with 86 points, four behind the division leading Washington Capitals.

A variety of plans for the NHL to resume its season continues to be discussed. Scenarios include continuing the regular season or skipping to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

No decisions have been made as people around the nation work to “flatten the curve’ and bring an end to the spread Coronavirus.

As play continues on hold, the Penguins and AT&T Sportsnet are playing back older baseball and hockey games. On Wednesday, the network will air Game 2 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, between the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.