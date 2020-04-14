



LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — A man got to meet and thank the nurses who helped him share a final goodbye with his 88-year-old grandfather, who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Eugene Frank died March 27 at UPMC Jameson after testing positive.

For the last decade, Joseph Hamed lived with and cared for his grandfather.

Hamed wanted to meet the three health care workers who helped him share that final goodbye.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, that cannot happen.

So he thanked nurses Stephanie LeComte, Erin Altman and soon-to-be-nurse Kelsie Swartz virtually.

“I can’t thank you enough,” Hamed said on a Zoom call. “What you did is something I will personally remember for the rest of my life.”

“When this whole thing started, my greatest fear was that my grandfather was going to be alone,” Hamed added.

For two days, Altman and Swartz worked side by side, taking care of Frank.

The trio quickly responded when his health started declining.

“All three of us we got on equipment as fast as we could so we could be there for him in his final moments,” said Altman.

Swartz used her phone to FaceTime Hamed, allowing him to see his grandfather one more time.

“Being able to give you closure and being able to be by your grandfather’s side, just know that when I help my patients, I help their family too,” said Swartz, a patient care technician.

The three surrounded Frank’s bed in his final moments.

“All three of us shed a lot of tears,” Altman said.

“I really love being a nurse and this is why I do this, to help people,” LeComte said. “I’m glad for whatever reason I was there.”

Altman: It truly was a pleasure to be with him and to take care of him. I hope we could give you some type of comfort knowing that he was definitely not alone.

Hamed: I am very much comforted by that. I know he was not alone. I know that because of you guys he was not scared and in pain.

Hamed hopes to thank the three in-person and treat them to lunch when the pandemic is over.