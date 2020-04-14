



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Pennsylvania, health clubs and gyms remain closed due to the shutdown of non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is reminding these facilities of their obligations under the Health Club Act. Consumers have choices about what they would like to do with their memberships.

“Pennsylvania is one of those states that has the Health Club Act, where if the club is closed for 30 days or more, they are not providing a service, you are entitled to go ahead and cancel your membership and get a full refund,” says financial expert Vera Gibbons.

Many gyms, like Orange Theory Fitness, have taken action already to protect customers.

“We froze everyone’s account immediately after we were told we would have to close. So at this time, no members are being charged,” says franchise owner Chris Labishak, who owns several Orange Theory Fitness facilities in the Pittsburgh area. “That’s in Pittsburgh and brand-wide.”

Orange Theory Fitness is offering free, online classes, but even if your gym offers classes online, the Attorney General says you can still request a refund.

Many clubs are waiving the requirement to send in a certified letter, and they’re letting you cancel by email or by simply making a phone call to the gym.

If you have trouble canceling, you can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office at www.attorneygeneral.gov.