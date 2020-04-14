PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,146 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 25,345. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
#COVID19 Update (as of 4/14/20 at 12:00 am):
• 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19
• 25,345 total cases statewide
• 584 total deaths statewide
• 108,286 patients tested negative to date
County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 14, 2020
There are now a total of 584 deaths across the state, including in 24 Allegheny County.
State health officials say 108,286 patients have tested negative for the virus.
The state health department says 40 percent of patients are ages 25 to 49, 29 percent are ages 50 to 65 and 22 percent are 65 or older.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.
“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community,” Dr. Levine goes on to say. “If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well”
“We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
Here’s how the cases break down by county:
Adams 63: Deaths 1
Allegheny 893; Deaths 24
Armstrong 28; Deaths 1
Beaver 156; Deaths 14
Bedford 5; Deaths 1
Berks 1247; Deaths 27
Blair 11
Bradford 19
Bucks 1222; Deaths 40
Butler 143; Deaths 5
Cambria 14; Deaths 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 103; Deaths 3
Centre 70
Chester 621; Deaths 20
Clarion 16
Clearfield 9
Clinton 8
Columbia 125; Deaths 3
Crawford 16
Cumberland 124; Deaths 4
Dauphin 249; Deaths 5
Delaware 1806; Deaths 45
Elk 2
Erie 41
Fayette 58; Deaths 3
Forest 5
Franklin 69
Fulton 2
Greene 23
Huntingdon 11
Indiana 43
Jefferson 2
Juniata 43
Lackawanna 501; Deaths 24
Lancaster 865; Deaths 26
Lawrence 51; Deaths 4
Lebanon 328; Deaths 2
Lehigh 1803; Deaths 23
Luzerne 1523; Deaths 26
Lycoming 29
McKean 4
Mercer 44
Mifflin 16
Monroe 847; Deaths 27
Montgomery 2354; Deaths 76
Montour 44
Northampton 1176; Deaths 25
Northumberland 48
Perry 17; Deaths 1
Philadelphia 7121; Deaths 131
Pike 256; Deaths 6
Potter 4
Schuylkill 200; Deaths 2
Snyder 24; Deaths 1
Somerset 13
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 32; Deaths 1
Tioga 13; Deaths 1
Union 23
Venango 6
Warren 1
Washington 70; Deaths 1
Wayne 70; Deaths 1
Westmoreland 231; Deaths 6
Wyoming 11
York 371; Deaths 3
