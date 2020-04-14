



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,146 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 25,345. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/14/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 25,345 total cases statewide

• 584 total deaths statewide

• 108,286 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 14, 2020

There are now a total of 584 deaths across the state, including in 24 Allegheny County.

State health officials say 108,286 patients have tested negative for the virus.

The state health department says 40 percent of patients are ages 25 to 49, 29 percent are ages 50 to 65 and 22 percent are 65 or older.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community,” Dr. Levine goes on to say. “If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well”

“We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

Here’s how the cases break down by county:

Adams 63: Deaths 1

Allegheny 893; Deaths 24

Armstrong 28; Deaths 1

Beaver 156; Deaths 14

Bedford 5; Deaths 1

Berks 1247; Deaths 27

Blair 11

Bradford 19

Bucks 1222; Deaths 40

Butler 143; Deaths 5

Cambria 14; Deaths 1

Cameron 1

Carbon 103; Deaths 3

Centre 70

Chester 621; Deaths 20

Clarion 16

Clearfield 9

Clinton 8

Columbia 125; Deaths 3

Crawford 16

Cumberland 124; Deaths 4

Dauphin 249; Deaths 5

Delaware 1806; Deaths 45

Elk 2

Erie 41

Fayette 58; Deaths 3

Forest 5

Franklin 69

Fulton 2

Greene 23

Huntingdon 11

Indiana 43

Jefferson 2

Juniata 43

Lackawanna 501; Deaths 24

Lancaster 865; Deaths 26

Lawrence 51; Deaths 4

Lebanon 328; Deaths 2

Lehigh 1803; Deaths 23

Luzerne 1523; Deaths 26

Lycoming 29

McKean 4

Mercer 44

Mifflin 16

Monroe 847; Deaths 27

Montgomery 2354; Deaths 76

Montour 44

Northampton 1176; Deaths 25

Northumberland 48

Perry 17; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 7121; Deaths 131

Pike 256; Deaths 6

Potter 4

Schuylkill 200; Deaths 2

Snyder 24; Deaths 1

Somerset 13

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 32; Deaths 1

Tioga 13; Deaths 1

Union 23

Venango 6

Warren 1

Washington 70; Deaths 1

Wayne 70; Deaths 1

Westmoreland 231; Deaths 6

Wyoming 11

York 371; Deaths 3

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.