PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Three Rivers Arts Festival is suspended, along with all other Pittsburgh Cultural Trust events scheduled through June 14.
“As we continue to follow the leadership of Governor Wolf and our public health officials, it is with a heavy heart that we have come to the extremely difficult decision to suspend additional Pittsburgh Cultural Trust events, extending through June 14,” a press release said.
The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and the EQT Children’s Theater Festival — two of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s biggest events — are canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the trust says it wants to try and “produce digital spaces” for people to gather and celebrate these festivals.
A press release says the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will be in contact with people who have purchased tickets to suspended events.
