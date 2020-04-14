Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport is set to receive $36 million in federal aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help airports offset their losses.
Airport officials say it will cover about half of the operational losses they’ve taken so far.
Sixty-three airports in the state are receiving a combined $239 million.
Officials also approved more than $2.4 million for the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.
